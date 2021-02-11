Foreign minister: EU must be tough on Russia, cooperate with US, UK ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) has reaffirmed calls for the European Union to take a firm stance with Russia, in conjunction with allies, in the aftermath of the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia's hostile stance towards the union. Liimets made her comments Wednesday during a phone call with high representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, recently in Moscow for a widely-panned meeting with the Russian leadership.

Liimets told Borrell Moscow's hostile attitude towards the EU was not surprising.

She said: "What is important for us in the EU is to draw the right conclusions and act accordingly, and boost our cooperation with the U.S. and the U.K., including on issues related to Russia."

Borrell meeting just days after Navalny imprisonment

Liimets also talked about potential sanctions against Russia, in the wake of the arrest and sentencing to prison time opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and harsh crackdowns on protests in support of Navalny, who only returned to Russia last month after several months recuperating in Germany following an alleged poisoning by Russian agents with the Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years' jail, about a year of which is considered having already been served during an earlier house arrests. The sentence, for embezzlement activities, had previously been suspended.

"At the Foreign Affairs Council later this month, the EU must respond decisively to the imprisonment of Navalny and impose restrictive measures against individuals involved," she continued, according to a foreign ministry press release.

Liimets: Russia meeting was cynical

Josep Borrell's visit to Moscow at the end of last week, where he met with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, has attracted harsh criticism in Estonia, the Baltic States and elsewhere, with may saying Borrell had been played by the Russians and that the meeting was a humiliation.

As well as coming so close after the Navalny imprisonment, Russia expelled three EU diplomats from its territory in the days the visit was actually taking place. Borrell has since stated that Russia does not want constructive dialog with Europe.

Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said the meeting was "as cynical as it was predictable", while Isamaa MEP Riho Terras called the meeting a "master class in pandering". Urmas Paet (Reform) said the meeting was a "fiasco" and said it should result in the cancelation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which is in the process of seeing a new section laid down. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said the meeting was a "total failure".

Foreign minister: Estonian foreign policy will be based on EU values

Eva-Maria Liimets said during her phone meeting with Borrell Wednesday that Estonia would continue to pursue a foreign policy based on European values, and said she supported the unity and solidarity of the union.

"Transatlantic unity and cooperation remain at the heart of our foreign and security policy – we hope that the cooperation between the EU and the new U.S. administration deepens and is constructive and substantive," Liimets said.
The foreign minister also underlined the need to continue with a foreign and security policy based on consensus, to focus on boosting the EU's global role and deepen the cooperation between the EU and NATO.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:40

Environment minister: Estonia cannot drop oil shale until supply is secured

10:16

Kiik: Russia's Sputnik vaccine not expected in the near future

09:53

'Ringvaade': 112 emergency line awareness good, should be maintained

09:26

Supreme Court sends Swedbank land investment complaint back to county court

08:56

Kanepi and Kontaveit advance to third round of Australian Open

08:32

Estonia has received 82,200 coronavirus vaccine doses since December

08:04

Foreign minister: EU must be tough on Russia, cooperate with US, UK

07:14

Prosecutor: Doctor attack unrelated to his work on COVID-19 advisory board Updated

10.02

Mayor: Tallinn water supply to be put ahead of profits after acquisition

10.02

Some public e-services cannot be accessed via a bank link from March

10.02

Gallery: Wild animals sport winter coats, huskies thrive

10.02

Minister: Operail privatization proposal to be put to government in March

10.02

Chinese New Year celebrations to take place in Tallinn on Friday

10.02

Survey: Estonians less likely to pick urban living than Baltic siblings

10.02

Kallas: Infection rates in Estonia worsening

10.02

No Estonian film shortlisted for Oscars in 2021

10.02

Electric scooters seeing some use despite deep winter conditions

10.02

Müller: Growth might get stuck behind slow vaccination pace

10.02

Marju Himma: Inoculation against digital infections takes constant effort

10.02

Culture ministry promoting Estonian culture abroad with €300,000 funding

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: