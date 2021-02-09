Kannik: That Moscow put Borrell in his place should not be overemphasized ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Indrek Kannik. Source: ERR
News

Many countries consider the visit of EU High Representative Josep Borrell to Russia last week a failure. Head of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) Indrek Kannik said that while Russia put Borrell in his place, it should not be overemphasized.

"The Russians definitely put him in his place. That much is clear. Whether we can call it degrading or not is a matter of taste. At the same time, I believe we are overemphasizing this entire matter to some extent. Looking at Europe as whole, it was not a matter of historical significance for most countries. I believe that the visit was watched much more closely in our corner of Europe. That is one part of the background here," Kannik said on the "Välisilm" program.

He said that the outcome could end up benefiting the EU in future Russia debates.

"I agree with those who say it might end up benefiting us in the long run. Estonia and several other countries clearly said that trying to negotiate with Russia with this level of preparation and in the current situation is rather foolish. I believe that Borrell's visit proved that. We would do well not to continue rubbing it in, while it has given us a relatively good starting position for future Russia debates inside the European Union," Kannik explained.

Kannik does not believe the visit has portrayed the EU as weak and given Estonia reason to fear for its security.

"The Russians know full well that the EU is the weaker side when it comes to security, while they also do not see it as their number one adversary in these matters.  Russia's main opponents in terms of security are USA and NATO, which is where I believe their eyes are turned during times like these. They have considered the European Union's foreign and security policy capacity to be modest all along, whereas they are right in many respects," the ICDS director said.

Paet: High time for the EU to leave behind naive Russia treatments

Estonian MEP Urmas Paet (Reform) told "Välisilm" that Borrell's visit to Russia was not a solo act but was instead sought by most member states and was prepared for over a long time.

"Countries like Germany felt that the high representative needs to go to Russia after four years because relations are deteriorating and a rescue effort is in order. The few voices that said the timing was not right – voices also from the European Parliament – were not heeded," Paet said.

He said that Russia demonstrated it is not interested in improving relations with the EU and rather the opposite is true. "All the steps taken by Russia that day were highly provocative," the MEP remarked.

"That is why I very much hope we will once against see a serious Russia debate in the EU and that the share of naivety in this debate is nearing zero," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:51

Island ferry passenger numbers down nearly 20 percent on year to January

19:12

Financial authority fines online traders Admiral Markets €32,000

19:05

Belgian company Tractebel to become shareholder in Fermi Energia

18:51

Estonia appoints first ever ambassador to Mali

18:30

Government agrees school exams can go ahead this summer

18:05

Authorities against release of war criminals serving sentences in Estonia

17:40

Riigikogu rejects EKRE direct presidential elections initiative

17:15

Kannik: That Moscow put Borrell in his place should not be overemphasized

16:44

Police issue Doctor attack suspect photo, appeal to public for information

16:43

Tallinn animation festival to debut this August

16:16

Income tax declarations can be submitted from February 15

15:42

ID verification firm Veriff appoints Amish Mody CFO

15:14

AK: All elderly in care homes to be coronavirus-vaccinated by end of month

15:06

Kallas wants Ardo Hansson for economic adviser

14:38

Ivo Nikkolo demands €70,000 rent from Baltika

14:01

Merko signs contract for €100 million Liivalaia Quarter

13:33

Elron, Skoda sign €56 million contract for electric passenger trains

13:06

Doctors explain low weekend vaccination figures with shortage of doses

12:32

Prosecution reclassifies Reps proceedings as criminal

12:29

Kontaveit through to Australian Open round two

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: