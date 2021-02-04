Liimets says Estonia to attend 17+1 meeting with China ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

If former Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) expressed doubt in terms of Estonia attending an upcoming summit of China and 17 Eastern European states, his successor Eva-Maria Liimets said that Estonia will attend the meeting.

"We will definitely be present for the meeting, while it still needs to be decided in what form," Liimets told the "Vikerhommik" radio show on Thursday. The minister pointed out that the new government has only just taken office.

Asked whether Estonia's participation could be affected by the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko's potential attendance as an observer even though the EU does not recognize him as the legitimate president of Belarus, Liimets replied: "The partnership with China includes 17 Central and Eastern European countries. Observers are not a topic we have deemed important enough to discuss at this time."

EurActiv wrote on January 20 that China will try to hold the 17+1 meeting in February to discuss combating the coronavirus pandemic and offer Central and Eastern European countries its vaccine. Beijing would at the very least like to hold the summit virtually should meeting physically prove impossible, EurActiv.com added.

The 17+1 initiative is a diplomatic cooperation format covering former Soviet socialist states, including the Baltics and Visegrad, Bulgaria, Romania and the Balkans. Greece recently joined the format.

Urmas Reinsalu said on January 20 that he has "several question marks" concerning the format. "I have made no secret of the fact that my preference would be to talk to China in the EU as opposed to the 17+1 format and demonstrate Western unity," the former foreign minister said.

The suitability of Estonia's participation in the format has also been called into question by now Ambassador to Finland Sven Sakkov (former head of the International Center for Defense and Security) and MEP Urmas Paet (Reform).

"Estonia and other likeminded states should leave the 17+1 format with China in the name of a more united EU China policy," Paet said, adding that the format undermines a common China policy on the EU level and that member states should not forget human rights violations against the Uighurs, in Hong Kong and elsewhere.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Defense minister: Narva key to national security

14:30

Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

14:22

MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia

14:10

Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

13:50

Liimets says Estonia to attend 17+1 meeting with China

13:16

Education minister: Vaccinating teachers to start mid-February

13:13

Finnish government agrees on mandatory coronavirus testing

12:55

PERH chief of medicine attacked leaving work

12:43

Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

12:18

Teacher: Years of distance learning will leave knowledge gaps

11:55

Foreign and security policy in the new Estonian coalition agreement

11:26

Jüri Ratas: I now have more time for sauna and family

11:06

Estonia imposes upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine at 70 Updated

11:03

Health Board: 673 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

10:56

Layoffs the leading cause for job loss in 2020

10:32

Center culture minister candidate Toome is still Isamaa member

10:16

COVID-19 case delays Kanepi and Kontaveit's Australian tournaments

09:26

Coronavirus spreading in schools, markets in Tartu

08:51

Doctor who vaccinated Russian diplomat ahead of schedule loses job

08:31

Loss of population minister position leads to relocation of seven officials

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: