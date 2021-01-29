Estonian parliament group urges China to stop interfering in Taiwan

The Estonia-Taiwan parliamentary group is observing China interfering in the daily life of Taiwan with concern, and is calling on China to refrain from any military action towards Taiwan, the group said on Friday.

Warnings of war published in the media on Thursday and targeted at Taiwan disrupt the daily lives of the island state's peaceful people and destabilize international security, chairman of the parliamentary group Juri Jaanson said.

The Estonia-Taiwan parliamentary group cannot accept the destruction of people's sense of security and urges China to exercise restraint in communicating its messages as well as refrain from any military action towards Taiwan.

"The Estonian society attaches great importance to its cultural, scientific and economic ties with Taiwan, which is a progressive and highly developed society. We have much to learn from them, for instance in terms of coping with COVID-19," the parliamentary group's statement reads.

