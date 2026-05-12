ICDS head: China plays a major role in ending the war in Iran

China, which holds significant leverage over Iran, is playing a major role in efforts to bring the conflict in the Middle East to a close as Donald Trump travels to Beijing this week, ICDS Director Kristi Raik tells ERR in an interview.

Rituals and televised images of those rituals, such as the May 9 Victory Day parade, play an extremely important role in the Kremlin's propaganda machine. What kind of picture of Russia's power did this year's parade paint?

Without a doubt, the parade showed that Russia is in poor shape. What is particularly significant from the broader perspective of European security is that Ukraine has managed to develop capabilities that allow it to seriously threaten Moscow and force Russia to scale back its Victory Day celebrations. This means Ukraine now possesses long-range strike capabilities, which is one area of military capability where Europe has clear gaps.

Recently, there has been a great deal of discussion about the United States canceling its previous plans to deploy long-range missile systems in Europe. What Ukraine is doing is, of course, not entirely comparable to the capabilities the U.S. is currently able to produce. Still, it demonstrates that Europe also has the potential to build a deterrent capability directed at Russia that could have a serious impact — even without the level of U.S. involvement Europe has previously relied on.

What does the wording of the peace proposal put forward by Iran yesterday actually show, given that Donald Trump rejected it, saying he would not even finish reading it because it was unacceptable? Does Tehran appear to be in a hurry to reach peace?

It appears that Tehran is currently the side controlling the process. Trump is in a position where he does not really have a way to end the war in a manner that would allow him to claim he achieved any of the objectives he originally set out. The only way he could significantly increase pressure on Iran would be to send ground troops into the country. But that is something he clearly does not want to do. Iran understands very well that he has no desire to take that step. The United States has already tried other means and Iran has managed to withstand them with considerable resilience.

Donald Trump appears to be struggling with Iran. Does this resemble earlier military campaigns in history that Trump had vowed to avoid and spoke so passionately against during his election campaign?

The operation against Iran is actually the most surprising move Trump has made. People often talk about how erratic and unpredictable he is, but when it comes to Russia, for example, he has not really been all that unpredictable because he has always liked Russia and Vladimir Putin.

In the case of the Iran operation, however, he did in fact do something he had firmly promised not to do. As a result, Trump's popularity in the United States has clearly declined and he has genuinely found himself in a very difficult position.

It seems that a war of attrition is now underway. This also appears to be the White House's strategy — to create an economic blockade against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Who does this actually benefit and who does it hurt?

That is somewhat difficult to assess — which side will ultimately be able to hold out longer. For now, Iran is still enduring. Naturally, the blockade is imposing a very painful cost on Iran. But the Iranian regime is likely hoping it can inflict enough damage on the United States and the global economy that the U.S. will feel a more urgent need to end the conflict without forcing Iran to make any major concessions.

How are Moscow and Beijing reading the situation right now? Considering that Donald Trump is about to make a state visit to China — the first such visit in nine years. To use Trump's own expression: what cards is he bringing with him to Beijing today?

Trump's visit to China is indeed a very significant event in the context of current global politics. In the coming days, the meeting will reveal what the present balance of power looks like between China and the United States, the world's two leading rival superpowers.

Trump himself has spoken about a "G2" and it appears that China is the side that has gradually strengthened its position, partly as a consequence of the war with Iran. It is doing so with a very long-term view of the future. There are several areas involved here, above all competition in the field of technology where China continues to advance steadily and is increasingly becoming a truly equal rival to the United States. There is also the question of broader global influence.

The United States' global reputation and influence have suffered heavily in recent months, including in the eyes of its allies. America's credibility as an ally has been seriously damaged. At the moment, U.S. allies in Asia are watching Trump's meeting with particular concern. They are worried because they are asking themselves whether Trump might make concessions to China in hopes of securing Chinese support for ending the war with Iran.

How much does Trump need China's support and how much leverage does Beijing actually have over Tehran? It is well known that China depends heavily on Iranian oil supplies, which are currently disrupted. What kind of bargaining could one imagine taking place there?

One could also look at it the other way around — China has influence precisely because it is the largest buyer of Iranian oil. In reality, Iran needs China as a partner more than China needs Iran because China has very skillfully diversified its energy sources. So if China wants to exert pressure, I believe it is capable of influencing Iran.

From China's perspective, however, I think it is quite difficult to find the right balance. On the one hand, it is beneficial for China if the war in Iran drags on because it weakens the United States — China's most important rival. At the same time, the negative impact of the war on the global economy and on regional stability is certainly something that also harms China and causes concern. At some point, China too may begin to feel a desire to help bring the war to an end.

Who is in the stronger position ahead of the negotiations that are likely to begin in Beijing? The momentum behind the major tariff war led by Donald Trump has faded. We have not heard particularly forceful statements from Beijing ahead of the meeting. Who has more to gain — and more to lose — here?

China can approach this meeting more calmly, expecting that the United States may be prepared to make certain concessions on the issue of Taiwan — concessions China has sought for years. At the moment, there are no indications that the U.S. is changing its position on Taiwan. Still, some of Trump's earlier statements have created the impression that he might be open to doing so. So I would say China is more likely to come out ahead here.

The United States hopes to secure China's support above all in ending the war with Iran, but China will certainly know how to demand a price for that support.

To what extent is U.S. foreign policy shaped by the price of gasoline and diesel at American gas stations?

That is, of course, one of the most important factors affecting Trump's popularity. Precisely for that reason, Trump has an urgent need to move toward some kind of resolution in Iran. The midterm elections are approaching in the fall. His approval ratings are at a record low and many Americans have condemned the war with Iran and are suffering from its economic consequences.

A new prime minister, Peter Magyar, has taken office in Hungary. What brakes on the European Union are now being removed with the change of power in Budapest? Has there perhaps been a little too much optimism in the air about what kind of major "renaissance" or transformation this could bring to the European Union or is this in fact the key factor that could put the EU on a new and brighter path?

I believe both the European Union and Ukraine have good reason to welcome the change of power in Hungary. Above all because it demonstrates that democracy in the European Union still functions — power can change hands through elections even in a country where it had become highly centralized.

Naturally, this has already produced immediate positive results for Ukraine. European Union support for Ukraine will continue and the enlargement process can once again move forward. Enlargement is an extremely complicated issue and nobody believes that Hungary's change of government means Ukraine will quickly become a full member of the European Union. Still, it is now possible to move ahead again.

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