Minister awaiting EDF recommendations for Estonia's Strait of Hormuz participation

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) expects the EDF to present possible options by the end of the week for how Estonia could contribute to the mission protecting the Strait of Hormuz.

"More than 40 defense ministers held a video meeting on Tuesday. The general position is that everyone needs to contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation there. A joint statement was also issued. Next, all member states will take a detailed look at what one or another country's contribution could be. At the same time, each member state's legal requirements are being reviewed: who needs parliamentary approval and who does not. That depends largely on the exact legal status of the mission and whether it is carried out under a UN mandate. The legal side is being worked through and then it will be possible to look at how to proceed," Pevkur said.

According to Pevkur, this is not a newly arrived request from the U.S., but rather a joint initiative by the British and French.

"I have asked the Defense Forces for a precise assessment by the end of this week, so then I will be able to say a bit more specifically. We definitely need to discuss it in government before that, but hopefully tomorrow or the day after, the Defense Forces will be able to put different options on the table for me," Pevkur commented.

According to Pevkur, the first precondition for the mission is the conclusion of a ceasefire. "It was clearly understood that this is the most important precondition and then it will be possible to start looking at further actions," he said.

British Defense Secretary John Healey announced at the virtual summit of defense ministers that the United Kingdom will contribute drones, fighter jets and a warship to the joint mission aimed at protecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the BBC reported.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the international mission announced by the United Kingdom and France last month is strictly defensive in nature and is intended to restore the security of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lithuania's State Defense Council approved on Monday the deployment of up to 40 military personnel and civil servants to the Strait of Hormuz mission to help ensure maritime security. The final decision on Lithuania's participation in the international operation will be made by the Seimas.

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