Estonia summons Russian ambassador over Ukrainian attack

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Russia's ambassador the country's attack on Ukraine was "a complete disregard for the fundamental principles of humanity" on Thursday.

Undersecretary Märt Volmer summoned ambassador Vladimir Lipajev and said Russia's attack constituted a complete disregard for not only international law but the fundamental principles of humanity.

"Estonia calls on Russia to adhere to international law and quickly end the war that only brings death and suffering. War cannot be the solution to any problem and it certainly does not resolve invented problems," Volmer said.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine having massed tens of thousands of troops on the country's north, east and southern borders over the last several months.

