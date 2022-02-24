Russia threatens to block ERR Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

Russian federal agency Roskomnadzor is threatening to block access to ERR's Russian language portal after it published an article quoting the Ukrainian foreign minister saying Russia had launched a full-scale invasion.

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media sent an email to ERR (Estonian Public Broadcasting) on Thursday saying the article must be removed.

If not, the website will be "restricted by the telecom operators in the territory of the Russian Federation".

The email said the article "contains false messages about terrorist attacks or other kind of information of public concern disseminated under the guise of reliable information that threatens life and (or) health of citizens, their property, or poses a threat to public order and public security or constitutes a threat of interference or termination of the operations of welfare facilities, transport and social infrastructure, credit organizations, objects of power, industry, and communications (hereinafter disseminated in violation of the law)."

ERR has said will not take down the article.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!