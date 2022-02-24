Prime minister, president express solidarity to Ukrainian counterparts

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) expressed her condolences for the victims of the Russian military attack and Ukraine, to her opposite number in that country, Denys Shmyhal.

Speaking briefly on the 'phone to Shmyhal Thursday evening, Kallas added that the Estonian people stand firm with the Ukrainian people.

Kallas said: "The brutality Putin has taken against European democracy is shocking, but the Ukrainians have an insane will to defend and courage."

Spoke to @Denys_Shmyhal today, passed on our support and solidarity to #Ukraine and to all its people and brave soldiers. We are working heavily on diplomatic front - will push for maximum sanctions package, encourage all the support needed at NATO and EU table. Слава Україні! pic.twitter.com/ODRvyym03x — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 24, 2022

Estonia will continue to make every effort to help Ukraine in the international arena, Kallas went on. "We stand steadfastly for and beside Ukraine, both spiritually and politically and economically, providing the necessary resources for protection and humanitarian aid," she continued, according to a government press release.

An extraordinary meeting had been called with EU heads of state and government, in Brussels, Kallas added, during which sanctions are likely to be discussed again.

"We must apply the toughest sanctions against both Russia and Belarus," Kallas noted.

#Estonian PM @kajakallas before the #EUCO

strong sanctions

full support for #Ukraine - military, financial, political - EU, NATO doors are not closing

Putin is underestimating the strength of the people to fight for their freedom #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/gPUfnTtWiK — Estonia in the EU (@EEinEU) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also addressed that meeting, EU ambassador to Ukraine Mati Maasikas, who is Estonian, tweeted Thursday evening.

President @zelenskyy addresses the EU leaders at the extraordinary European Council. — Matti Maasikas (@MattiMaasikas) February 24, 2022

Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine is still in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Kallas added, and also thanked Prime Minister Shmyhal for aiding Estonia's foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets to leave Kyiv once the capital came under attack.

Liimets had been in Ukraine on a two-day visit as announced earlier in the week, which was cut short by Thursday's invasion.

Estonia's president, Alar Karis, also spoke briefly to President Zelenskyy on Thursday evening.

"The world is with you. Estonia is with you. We are ready to help in every way we can," Karis tweeted.

A quick call with @ZelenskyyUa tonight. The world is with you. Estonia is with you. We are ready to help in every way we can. #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/KAXDCjW81d — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) February 24, 2022

Foreign minister, Eva-Maria Liimets also spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the phone, thanking him for the arrival of two U.S. F-35 stealth fighters in Estonia.

Just concluded a call with Foreign Ministers @edgarsrinkevics, @glandsbergis, and @eliimets. There is strong agreement among @NATO Allies on the strong Allied response to Russia's violent actions in Ukraine. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 24, 2022

Together with colleagues talked w/ @SecBlinken about the Transatlantic response to Russia's atrocious full-scale military attack on #Ukraine. Grateful for additional US deployments & speedy arrival of F-35 fighters in Estonia . #WeAreNATO #StopRussianAggression https://t.co/FkS6xlTXOz — Eva-Maria Liimets (@eliimets) February 24, 2022

