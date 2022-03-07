US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Estonia on Tuesday

Meeting of Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
Meeting of Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. Source: U.S. Department of State.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Estonia on Tuesday as part of a series of European visits that started on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn on March 8.

Blinken and Kallas are set to give a joint press conference at Stenbock House at 12.45 p.m. Blinken is also scheduled to visit the Victims of Communism Memorial at Maarjamäe.

The secretary of state aims to discuss joint efforts to help Ukraine, ramping up NATO deterrence and defense, promoting democracy and human rights, as well as seeking closer economic and energy cooperation during his Baltic visits.

A no-fly zone for manned aircraft and drones will be enforced between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on March 8 in connection with the visit.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

