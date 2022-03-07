ICDS director: Putin afraid of Ukraine no-fly zone

News
Indrek Kannik.
Indrek Kannik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Provided we will continue to see civilian deaths, children dying, pressure in society will soon reach a point where it will force NATO to do something, head of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) Indrek Kannik said on "Vikerhommik" on the West's potential intervention in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine's repeated requests for a NATO no-fly zone over the country have been turned down so far. "The feeling that Vladimir Putin is dictating the situation and why the West has said "no" to requests to close the Ukrainian airspace boils down to Russia being a nuclear power with which no one wants a war," Kannik said on the "Vikerhommik" radio show.

But the more threats Putin throws around regarding the no-fly zone, the more evident it becomes that he is afraid, Kannik suggested. "Russian air forces have sustained heavy losses, and I doubt its aircraft would dare violate a U.S. and allied no-fly zone. That said, it is easy for us to say, while the stakes are higher when you are the president of a nuclear power and have to decide whether to risk war with another," the ICDS director said. I would refrain from condemning the Americans here, he added.

"Looking at the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, the pain spot is Russia's ability to fire on cities using artillery and airstrikes. Provided we will continue to see civilian deaths, children dying, pressure in society will soon reach a point where something will need to be done," Kannik said. "This has happened before. In the Bosnia and Kosovo conflicts in 1992 and 1999. The West was pressured into dealing with it eventually. I would not rule out intervention in the current conflict either," he added.

EU Foreign Affairs High Representative Josep Borrell said last week that some EU member states are willing to pledge planes. "Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia immediately rushed to deny the information. It was noise. While I have not been able to determine the source of the confusion," Kannik said. Talks between the U.S. and Poland for the latter to donate MiG fighters to Ukraine provided it can get American hardware in return have reached a decisive phase. "We will see how these talks will progress, while [U.S. Secretary of State] Antony Blinken has repeatedly pointed to the process," Kannik said.

Ukraine currently lacks the strength to mount an offensive. Feeling more secure in the air would give them the necessary confidence, Kannik suggested. "We are still in a phase where Ukraine is forced to fight defensive battles, while the latter are exhausting the aggressor, especially if little progress is being made," he added.

Kannik also said that should the war end unfavorably for Russia, there will be desire to blame Putin and saddle him with the blame for the whole thing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:07

Danish troops and equipment arrive in Estonia

17:39

Estonian postal service: Package deliveries to Russia disrupted

17:17

Analysts no longer forecasting inflation to slow

17:05

Finnish PM: Debate over joining NATO to be thorough, but quick

16:37

How did Ukrainians in Estonia see the start of Russia's war with Ukraine?

16:08

Saber Strike exercise brings US, British, Finnish units to Estonia

15:40

Ministry refuses to extend offshore wind turbines buffer zone

15:06

Fuel prices just short of the €2 mark after recent hike

14:51

Poll: Estonian support high for taking in Ukrainian refugees

14:36

Minister: Estonia can take 10,000 refugees from Ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

04.03

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinks off Odesa after Russian action

05.03

Russian embassies in Riga, Vilnius now located on 'Ukraine street'

06.03

Center Party board annuls agreement with United Russia

05.03

Passenger numbers on Lux Express St. Petersburg-Tallinn routes double

11:23

Defense minister: Personally, I support a no-fly zone over Ukraine

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:25

Top US military officer visits Estonia to discuss security

14:08

Gallery: Finnish PM Sanna Marin visits Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: