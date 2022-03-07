Top US military officer visits Estonia to discuss security

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Gen. Mark A. Milley, commander of the United States Defense Forces, visited Estonia, Latvia and Poland on Sunday to discuss regional security.

Milley met with Commander of the Defense Forces Martin Herem at Ämari Air Base while in Estonia.

The leaders discussed Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and NATO's response, a readout from the U.S. government said.

ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Milley said the U.S.A is committed to NATO and its Article 5 collective defense clause.

"I'm here to re-emphasise that message and to assure our partners that the United States of America is with them as part of NATO and the other piece is to defer any further territorial aggression from Russia.

"There is no indication right now of a Russian attack on Estonia or any other of these Baltic countries but we want to make sure it stays that way," he said at a press conference.

Herem said, that for Estonia, the threat does not end when Russia's military campaign ends in Ukraine.

"We remain in danger. And we discussed what we will do when this threat reaches us, our region," he said. The U.S.'s role in the region was also discussed.

Speaking about Russia's actions in Ukraine, Milley said: "Russians seem to have stalled in their advance in different places, and in other places, they have made some progress. So I think it's mixed and a little bit early to draw any definitive lessons."

