Gallery: Danish troops serving with NATO battlegroup arrive in Ämari

Danish troops arriving at Ämari air base, March 11 2022.
A contingent of over 200 Danish military personnel arrived at Ämari air base on Friday, ready to contribute to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Tapa.

Around 150 soldiers from the Jutland Dragoon Regiment's (Jydske Dragonregiment) Viking Company, a heavy infantry unit, are to serve with the British-led eFP in Tapa, along with another 70 logistics and military police personnel.

The Danes were greeted by that country's ambassador to Estonia, Kristina Miskowiak Beckvard, and Maj. Michael Krogsgaard, Denmark's senior military officer in Estonia.

Denmark has regularly contributed around 200 personnel at a time to the eFP, on alternate years and on a rotational basis, since 2018; this is the third rotation since then.

An advance guard of Danes had already arrived in Estonia earlier in the week, bringing with them equipment such as Piranha V armored personnel vehicles.

The eFP is British led, with the Royal Tank Regiment's (RTR) Dreadnaught squadron forming the current core of the battlegroup. French troops regularly contribute to the eFP also. The battlegroup is wholly separate from the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission based at Ämari.

Non-Estonian NATO units contributing to the eFP are often consist either of heavy/mechanized infantry or of Main Battle Tanks, in-line with Estonian defense doctrine.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

