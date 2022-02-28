NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Estonia on Tuesday, in the wake of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to join him, the BBC reports.

Stoltenberg is to visit Tapa military base, home of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, and will be accompanied by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

The U.K.'s prime minister, Boris Johnson, is also visiting Estonia on Tuesday, the BBC reported on its Ukraine live blog at 3.50 p.m. Estonian time Monday.

Both NATO's secretary general and the British premier will also be visiting Poland on Tuesday, where they will be accompanied by President of Poland Andrzej Duda, on a visit to the the Łask Military air base.

Stoltenberg welcomed aid being sent by NATO member states, like Estonia, to Ukraine. NATO's website reported Sunday that the secretary general said: "I welcome that allies are stepping up to support Ukraine, with additional military equipment, financial assistance and humanitarian aid."

"Self-defense is a right enshrined in the UN Charter, and allies are helping Ukraine uphold that right. This sends a clear message of NATO's full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Stoltenberg continued.

Estonia said Friday that it would be sending additional weapons and supplies, on top of those already given to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missiles.

This article was updated to provide confirmation that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Estonia on Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!