Gallery: Estonia sends emergency encampment aid package to Ukraine

An emergency encampment aid package being assembled for delivery to Ukraine at the Estonian Rescue Board's logistics center. February 26, 2022.
Over the weekend, Estonia sent Ukraine an aid package for the establishment of an emergency encampment. The package, which has since arrived in Ukraine, was assembled at the Estonian Rescue Board's logistics center on Saturday.

The aid package included six tents, 200 sleeping bags, 200 cots, four diesel generators and six tent heating systems, the Rescue Board said in a press release on Monday.

According to Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center), mutual support and cooperation is especially important right now, after Russia has started a war against Ukraine.

"We will support Ukraine by all means possible," Jaani said. "We hope that the aid sent by Estonia will help in coping with difficult situations and provide them with the assurance that we support them and that they are not alone. This unfair situation must end quickly."

"In addition to rescue work within Estonia, the Rescue Board's daily work also involves international cooperation," Rescue Board Deputy Director General Andreas Anvelt said. "The Rescue Board can help with logistics, rescue squads, expertise as well as technical equipment, depending on what kind of help is needed in a given situation."

€161,700 worth of equipment was sent to Ukraine in this package, which was financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Estonia sent Ukraine this aid package via the strategic rescEU medical reserve and distribution mechanism, which is under the umbrella of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Estonia and Brexit

