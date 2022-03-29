Gallery: Rescue board fire trucks get a makeover

Fire trucks in Estonia are undergoing an overhaul, to bring them more up-to-date.

While the color scheme used up until now dates back may years, traffic conditions have changed since then, Leho Lemsalu, head of the Rescue Board's (Päästeamet) emergency preparedness department said.

Lemsalu said: "Traffic has become much heavier and the differentiation of rescue vehicles in the traffic flow is becoming more and more important."

"This is also emphasized by the new color scheme of the vehicles," he contiued.

Both full-time professional and voluntary fire crews are to receive a makeover, with two trucks and a trailer already completed (see gallery).

The new livery is supposed to make the vehicles stand out more in traffic, thereby cutting response times, and while white side stripes are out, white-yellow flashes offer more contrast, the authority says, and higher-vis, reflective finishes on the back of the trucks will heighten their visibility.

The first repainted truck is going to Tartu, one of the busiest fire crews in the country, and is to start work next month, while the first volunteer team to receive the same is at Hüüru, just outside Tallinn.

