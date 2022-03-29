Gallery: Rescue board fire trucks get a makeover

News
New fire-truck liveries.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

Fire trucks in Estonia are undergoing an overhaul, to bring them more up-to-date.

While the color scheme used up until now dates back may years, traffic conditions have changed since then, Leho Lemsalu, head of the Rescue Board's (Päästeamet) emergency preparedness department said.

Lemsalu said: "Traffic has become much heavier and the differentiation of rescue vehicles in the traffic flow is becoming more and more important."

"This is also emphasized by the new color scheme of the vehicles," he contiued.

Both full-time professional and voluntary fire crews are to receive a makeover, with two trucks and a trailer already completed (see gallery).

The new livery is supposed to make the vehicles stand out more in traffic, thereby cutting response times, and while white side stripes are out, white-yellow flashes offer more contrast, the authority says, and higher-vis, reflective finishes on the back of the trucks will heighten their visibility.

The first repainted truck is going to Tartu, one of the busiest fire crews in the country, and is to start work next month, while the first volunteer team to receive the same is at Hüüru, just outside Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:37

Denmark may be sending 800 additional troops to Baltic states

17:48

Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak Covid vaccination center to close

17:22

Gallery: Rescue board fire trucks get a makeover

16:44

President to new ambassador: Russia bears a heavy burden on its conscience

16:29

Tallinn to restrict traffic on Haabersti road for annual toad crossing

16:12

Center for Defense Investment offering more than 100 apartments to refugees

15:56

RIA deputy chief: Cyber threat in Estonia rising since Ukraine war began

15:49

Center looking into taking out a loan

15:21

Leasing more expensive for ridesharing providers

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

09:35

Estonian near the front line: I do not see them running out of missiles

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: