Few dozen people evacuated from a burning building in Lasnamäe

Fire on Pae street
Open gallery
19 photos
Rescue workers had to evacuate a few dozen people when a fire broke out at a Pae tänav apartment building.

The Alarm Center got a call about a fire on Päe tänav in Lasnamäe, with the building's roof in flames on Thursday afternoon.

The Rescue Board said at 3.15 p.m. that evacuation efforts have been concluded and a few dozen residents taken to a nearby bus for warmth. Efforts to put out the flames are ongoing.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

