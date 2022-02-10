Gallery: Reform MP Madis Milling's funeral takes place in Tallinn

The funeral of Reform Party MP Madis Milling was held in Tallinn on Thursday, with leading figures from the world of politics, business, culture, the military and the emergency services paying their respects.

Milling died at the age of 51 last Wednesday evening, after collapsing at the scene of a house-fire in Saku, near Tallinn, where he had been summoned to on a call in his role as a voluntary firefighter.

He was first elected to the XIII Riigikogu and returned to the XIV and current parliament after the 2019 general election.

He was previously a local councilor in Saue.

In addition to his work with the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), Milling had been an active member of the Defense League (Kaitseliit) since before Estonia gained the restoration of its independence, and also took part in the unarmed defense of the TV tower in Tallinn in 1991.

He also worked as a radio presenter for many years, across various channels.

The funeral took place at the Jaani Kirik in central Tallinn.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

