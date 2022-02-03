Riigikogu member, volunteer rescue worker dies

Reform Party MP and volunteer rescue worker Madis Milling died suddenly on Wednesday while attending a fire in Saku. Mourning flags are flying on government buildings today in remembrance.

The Rescue Board said Milling, 51, was the first person to arrive at a fire in Saku Municipality on Wednesday night. During the operation, he collapsed suddenly and later passed away.

Kuno Tammearu, director general of the Rescue Board, set Milling set an example to others by rolling up his sleeves and getting involved in making the living environment safer.

"Madis also worked hard to promote volunteer rescue work in public and in the Riigikogu. In the event of this tragic loss, I sympathize with Madis' family, friends and colleagues!" Tammearu said. He said it had been an honor to work alongside him.

Madis Milling in the Riigikogu in December. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Milling had been a member of the Reform Party since 2003, a member of the 13th and 14th Riigikogus and was active in local politics.

Milling had been a volunteer rescue worker since 2012 and an active member of the Defense League since 1990, being awarded several honors.

From 1993 to 2015, he worked as a presenter at Raadio Top, Raadio Sky Plus, Raadio 3, Raadio Kuku, Vikerraadio and Ring FM.

Milling was an actor at the Old Baskin Theater from 2007 to 2015. He was also a member of the Mustad Kolonelid rock band.

--

