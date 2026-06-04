Social Democrat leader cleared after expense probe finds no offense

The Central Criminal Police closed an investigation into Riigikogu member Lauri Läänemets' expense allowances, clearing him without filing charges as no crime was found.

The police launched the criminal investigation in January 2026 to check the use of MPs' expense allowances, following discussions in the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee. Questions were raised about whether the invoices were forged and if the work was actually performed.

The Central Criminal Police focused on two 2022 invoices paid from expense allowances for editing services to editor Egle Heinsar: the first for €219 and the second for €690.

OÜ Keeletunne board member Heinsar told a sitting of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee last November that Läänemets used expense allowances to cover costs unrelated to his work as a member of parliament.

During the proceedings, investigators gathered evidence and materials, including from the Chancellery of the Riigikogu and the Labor Inspectorate. Four people were also questioned, three as witnesses and one as a suspect. Inquiries were made, and documentary and digital data were reviewed. Based on the information gathered, neither investigators nor the prosecutor found sufficient evidence to confirm that the submission, drafting, or payment of the invoices was unlawful.

Läänemets told ERR that the decision was not surprising to him. At the same time, he acknowledged that law enforcement agencies did what they are required to do.

"If someone puts forward such claims — and in my case I am also a holder of public office — then the law says that proceedings must be initiated. In that case, the information presented must be verified, and that verification has now been carried out," Läänemets said.

According to the Social Democrats leader, the only surprising aspect was that during the investigation only one suspect was questioned; since Läänemets himself was questioned as a witness, the investigation focused solely on Egle Heinsar, who had made the allegations.

Egle Heinsar korruptsioonivastases erikomisjonis. Autor/allikas: Andres Kalvik/Keskerakond

"The whole process started just before the local elections, and it certainly had some impact on the Social Democratic Party's election result, and certainly also had a significant impact on my own election result," Läänemets said.

In February, ERR asked Läänemets whether he would continue as the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) if he became a suspect. He replied that he did not wish to speculate on the topic.

"I see no reason why anything more should come from the investigation and I will not speculate on such things," Läänemets said back then.

Läänemets has been the head of SDE since February 2022. He has been a member of the party since 2011. Between 2008 and 2010, he belonged to the People's Union.

SDE support has been at 13–17 percent in recent months according to polls by various research firms.

The police also ended further investigation into Heinsar's activities as part of the same criminal proceeding, because the initial suspicion of document forgery was not confirmed, meaning no crime was identified in her actions.

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