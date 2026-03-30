SDE leader: Social Democrats or Isamaa to form the next government

Lauri Läänemets, re-elected chair of SDE Sunday, said that the Reform Party will not be able to restore its rating by 2027 elections, meaning that the next PM will come from SDE or Isamaa.

Social Democrats will not go into the elections to offer an alternative to the current coalition. We are going to offer an alternative for Estonia. At present, trust in the Reform Party is low and there is no indication they will be able to restore it before the parliamentary elections. Our task, therefore, is to give the people of Estonia a choice: back to Isamaa or forward with the Social Democrats," Läänemets said on the "Terevisioon" morning show Monday.

He explained that the key question in the parliamentary elections on March 7 next year will be whether the prime minister's party will be the Social Democrats or Isamaa.

"No other parties are competing for the position of prime minister," Läänemets said confidently. He added that this is a fundamental choice for Estonia, not merely a question of choosing between social democracy and conservatism.

"This is a choice about people's fundamental rights — whether they will be rolled back or preserved. It is a question of whether European values matter or not. Whether to rely on fossil fuels or clean energy. These are the choices people will be making."

Läänemets said Isamaa is focused only on rolling back certain laws, presenting that as the core of its plan to rescue Estonia's economy.

"And on how bad the current government is. But we don't actually know what Urmas Reinsalu ultimately thinks about progressive income tax or what he plans to do on various issues. Isamaa knows that as soon as it starts talking about these matters, some voters will think, 'this doesn't suit me.' Criticism is easy, but offering solutions is difficult."

According to Läänemets, Estonia's governance currently shows a strong lack of flexibility, with policymakers stuck in dogmas that worked ten years ago but no longer do.

"The VAT on food is one such issue. I believe it would also be very reasonable to temporarily lower fuel excise duties or VAT on fuel. The impact on the state budget would not be very large. But this would help prevent the rise in the cost of living and inflation. It directly affects people's wallets and, ultimately, the economy. If input costs for our companies are higher while other countries reduce their fuel prices, our businesses end up in a weaker competitive position on export markets."

Asked whether the Reform Party could be part of a government led by the Social Democrats if they were to become the prime minister's party, Läänemets said that it could very well be.

"The Social Democrats and the Reform Party share quite a similar value space when it comes to openness, democracy and fundamental rights. So it is entirely possible that the Reform Party could be part of that government. The Social Democrats do not exclude parties — that would not be wise. However, we have always said that we cannot envision forming a coalition with EKRE."

According to Läänemets, the issues that would need to be negotiated with the Reform Party concern economic and social policy.

"But I believe that in economic matters, Estonia must be pragmatic and responsible today. Neither the Reform Party nor the Social Democrats should try to pull the blanket toward themselves by insisting on their ideological worldview. When there are major crises and changes in the world, it is not about ideology. The question is how we, as people, as a society and as businesses, get through it."

Speaking about the presidential election, Läänemets said it is still too early to discuss and that any agreement can only be reached during the summer months.

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