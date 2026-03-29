SDE reelects Lauri Läänemets as chairman

The Social Democratic Party on Sunday re-elected its current leader, Lauri Läänemets, as chairman at the party's general assembly.

Läänemets received 277 votes in favor and 29 against. A total of 315 ballots were cast, six of which were invalid.

The chairman again nominated Piret Hartman for secretary general and she was confirmed with 277 votes.

The general assembly also elected vice chairpersons, members of the board, and members of committees.

Ahead of the general assembly, Läänemets said the Social Democrats are heading into the Riigikogu elections stronger than ever before.

"Democracy must be defended not only with words, but also with actions. Likewise, action is needed to fight the growth of inequality and to restore people's sense of security and trust in the state," he said.

Läänemets accused the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition of saying "'it can't be done' to everything" and shrugging its shoulders at the cost of living and multiple crises. He said it is the government's job to adapt to big changes. "We are not afraid of that responsibility," the chairman said.

Läänemets' re-election has been overshadowed by an ongoing criminal investigation connected to the misuse of expense allowances.

However, party members Jevgeni Ossinovski and Raimond Kaljulaid said the claims will not in any way hinder the party's activities or support as it heads into the Riigikogu elections.

Helen Uldrich, head of public relations at the Prosecutor's Office, told ERR on Friday that the proceedings are ongoing and no criminal suspicion has been brought against Läänemets.

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