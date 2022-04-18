Estonian singer Marju Kuut dies

Marju Kuut
Estonian singer, songwriter, music producer and DJ Marju Marynel Kuut died on April 10 at the age of 76.

She was named the best jazz singer in the Soviet Union by Down Beat magazine in 1965 and was the lead singer of 1970s pop groups MERL and MIR.

Marju Kuut emigrated to Sweden in 1980, having recorded over 500 songs in Eesti Raadio and Eesti Televisioon by then.

In 2006, Kuut was awarded the life's work award at the Estonian Music Awards gala. The president bestowed on her the Order of the White Star, 5th Class in 2021.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

