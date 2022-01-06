Noted actress Maria Klenskaja dies

Maria Klenskaja
Maria Klenskaja Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Actress Maria Klenskaja died on Thursday, at the age of 70 and following a long period of illness.

Maria Klenskaja was born on January 29, 1951. In 1968 she graduated from the 19th Tallinn Secondary School and in 1974 from the Department of Performing Arts of the Tallinn State Conservatory (the present-day music academy).

From 1968 to 1970, she worked as a prop and make-up artist at the Estonian State Youth Theater. She started working as an actor at the Estonian Drama Theater in 1974, and took her first role there in 1972. From 1988 to 1989, Klenskaja worked in the Old Town Studio and from 1989, she went back to the Estonian Drama Theater.

She has also starred in films ("Indrek", 1976; "Ask the Price of Death from the Dead", 1978; "The Joys of the Middle Ages", 1987; "The Stolen Encounter", 1989; "The Sheep in the Lower Right Corner", 1992; ), television performances (Night of Confessions, 1985; Living the Dead, 1989) and television series (Salmons, 1993-95).

Klenskaja has also voiced characters in animated films ("Naksitrallid" I-II, 1984, 1987; "Karlsson from the Roof", 2002).

In 1986 she was awarded the title of Meritorious Artist in the Soviet Union, in 1987 and 1997 the annual prize for the lead actress of the Theater Association, in 1996 the annual prize for performing arts with Jaan Kruusvalli and Mikk Mikiver.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

