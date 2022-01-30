Rescue workers called to 110 incidents overnight across Estonia

Rescue workers were called to more than 100 incidents caused by last night's storm, mostly traffic accidents and cars trapped in snow. Roads conditions are still difficult on Sunday, the authorities have said.

Most of the accidents were in Harju, Rapla, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties and Southern Estonia. The emergency services also cut down damaged trees and removed fallen trees from roads.

The Rescue Board's Leho Lemsalu said the heavy snowfall and ice have made it difficult to drive on the roads in many places on Sunday. "So we recommend avoiding driving today if possible," he urged.

Snow, rain and sleet are expected today and the Weather Service said there is a risk of ice on the roads across the country. Strong winds are forecast in western and northern Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

