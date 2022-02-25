Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

Estonia will send more Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft munitions to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday. Food and medical equipment will also be sent.

"We are providing additional arms assistance to Ukraine. 25,000 packages of dry food, medical equipment, personal equipment, ammunition, additional javelin missiles and anti-aircraft munitions," said Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm at a press conference.

Estonia has already sent Javelin missiles to Ukraine which started to arrive last week.

The Commander of the Defense Intelligence Center Lieutenant Colonel Margo Grosberg gave an overview of the situation in Ukraine.

He said the Ukrainian Army's most important task in the coming days is to keep control of the airports around Kyiv and to protect the capital.

Russia's goal is still to overthrow the Ukrainian government, Grosberg added.

"The resistance of the Ukrainians has been remarkable and good," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!