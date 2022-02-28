Center to replace Loone in Estonia's NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation

News
Center MP Oudekki Loone.
Center MP Oudekki Loone. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

The Center Party parliamentary group is nominating MP Marko Šorin to replace Oudekki Loone as a member of Estonia's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"The Estonian Center Party parliamentary group is nominating Marko Šorin to replace Oudekki Loone as chairperson of [Estonia's] NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation, and Oudekki Loone as representative of the Estonian Center Party's parliamentary group in [Estonia's] European Interparliamentary Space Conference (EISC) delegation," Center parliamentary group chairman MP Jaanus Karilaid said in a letter to the Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Oudekki has her contribution to make in the space delegation, and Marko is needed today in the NATO delegation," Karilaid told ERR in a comment.

"We expect active involvement from both of them in their respective delegations," he continued. "Šorin has served conscription in the Pärnu Single Infantry Company and rose there to the rank of platoon sergeant. In a crisis context, we are expecting operational and clear messages from Marko Šorin that will strengthen and provide a positive added value to Estonian security and foreign policy."

On February 24, Loone tweeted a condemnation of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

She has, however, previously been critical of NATO as well as blamed Western countries for inciting war, including as recently as early last week.

"It's that our [war]hawks here ignored the fact that every reaction causes an adverse reaction," Loone said in a February 21 tweet. "For real, enough. Inciting to war has brought us into a very dangerous situation. Let's stop this now. One can just be quiet too."

In 2019, despite concerns voiced regarding her suitability for the role, she replaced Kadri Simson as head of Estonia's NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation in a 50-33 vote with five abstensions.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Online exhibition launched highlighting century of Estonian statistics

17:31

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

17:03

Parliamentary groups debate allowing Estonian citizens to fight in Ukraine

16:44

Poland-Lithuania gas pipeline to go online May 1, ahead of schedule

16:22

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

16:10

Opinion | Estonia needs to call for NATO air intervention in Ukraine

15:15

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets on round-the-clock patrols

15:02

National Opera calls for action from Russian, Belarusian counterparts

14:51

Center to replace Loone in Estonia's NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation

14:29

Omniva 2021 operating income up 10 percent to €149 million

13:49

Expert: Stiff Ukrainian resistance does not mean Russia has lost initiative

13:09

Security expert: Putin fears losing Ukraine war

12:47

Eesti Energia made €111 million net profit in 2021

12:19

ERR correspondent in Kyiv: Main public fear is nuclear threat

11:38

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,281 new cases, 11 deaths

10:53

Gallery: Estonia sends emergency encampment aid package to Ukraine

10:12

Interior minister: Estonia could accommodate up to 2,000 Ukrainian refugees

09:48

Security expert: Russian offensive's first wave an utter failure

08:53

January industrial producer price index up 26.6 percent on year

08:31

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media Updated

26.02

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine

08:31

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

27.02

Finland allows Estonia to send weapons to Ukraine

27.02

Foreign ministry urges Estonians to leave Russia, Belarus

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

27.02

Belarusians in Estonia hold protest to support Ukraine, condemn referendum

16:22

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: