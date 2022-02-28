Center to replace Loone in Estonia's NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation

The Center Party parliamentary group is nominating MP Marko Šorin to replace Oudekki Loone as a member of Estonia's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"The Estonian Center Party parliamentary group is nominating Marko Šorin to replace Oudekki Loone as chairperson of [Estonia's] NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation, and Oudekki Loone as representative of the Estonian Center Party's parliamentary group in [Estonia's] European Interparliamentary Space Conference (EISC) delegation," Center parliamentary group chairman MP Jaanus Karilaid said in a letter to the Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Oudekki has her contribution to make in the space delegation, and Marko is needed today in the NATO delegation," Karilaid told ERR in a comment.

"We expect active involvement from both of them in their respective delegations," he continued. "Šorin has served conscription in the Pärnu Single Infantry Company and rose there to the rank of platoon sergeant. In a crisis context, we are expecting operational and clear messages from Marko Šorin that will strengthen and provide a positive added value to Estonian security and foreign policy."

On February 24, Loone tweeted a condemnation of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

She has, however, previously been critical of NATO as well as blamed Western countries for inciting war, including as recently as early last week.

"It's that our [war]hawks here ignored the fact that every reaction causes an adverse reaction," Loone said in a February 21 tweet. "For real, enough. Inciting to war has brought us into a very dangerous situation. Let's stop this now. One can just be quiet too."

In 2019, despite concerns voiced regarding her suitability for the role, she replaced Kadri Simson as head of Estonia's NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation in a 50-33 vote with five abstensions.

