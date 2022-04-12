Center mulling replacing Economy Minister Taavi Aas

Information available to ERR suggests the Center Party is considering whether to replace Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center).

One reason for recalling Aas to the Riigikogu is apparently the aim of party leaders to oust Aas' alternate member Oudekki Loone. A high-ranking Center member told ERR that Loone's conduct on the backdrop of Russian aggression [in Ukraine] leaves no doubt she needs to be made to leave the parliament before May 9.

Candidates for the post of economy minister include Center whip Jaanus Karilaid.

Taavi Aas told ERR that every minister needs to be prepared to vacate their office.

"Different options have been discussed, while there hasn't been anything direct. It all depends on budget negotiations. I believe there are fields that need more support," Aas said.

The minister referred to the claim that moving Aas from the government to the Riigikogu serves the purpose of getting rid of Oudekki Loone as an "interesting speculation that should be put to heads of the Riigikogu."

Asked how his departure might be tied to budget talks, Aas said he is "not ready to comment."

ERR's information suggests Center's coalition partner Reform has been notified of processes.

