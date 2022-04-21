Economy minister: I will continue in office

News
Taavi Aas.
Taavi Aas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) told ERR that the Center Party did discuss his return to the Riigikogu, while it has now been decided he will continue in his post.

"I will be staying on as things stand and can tell you there was no concrete plan [to replace Aas as minister this week]. That said, different options have been on the table. But there was not a concrete plan to replace me," Aas told ERR on Thursday.

Asked whether the rumors were false, Aas said that different options have been discussed.

"But there was never a ready-made plan. One option was whether I could return to the Riigikogu. However, there have been such debates inside the party in the past and will be again. It is all completely normal," the minister said.

ERR News reported on March 12 that the Center Party is mulling replacing the economy minister based on anonymous admissions by several Center politicians.

One reason for recalling Aas was the desire of party leaders to replace Center MP Oudekki Loone. A high-ranking Center politician told ERR that Loone's conduct on the backdrop of Russia's aggression [in Ukraine] is a clear sign she needs to be forced to leave the Riigikogu before May 9.

Loone voted in favor of bills to ban symbols of aggression and classify Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide on Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21.04

Minister: Several ways to provide LNG terminal developer with guarantee

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Covid forecast: 2,500 new cases, less than 170 patients in hospital

21.04

State companies to pay over €124 million in dividends this year

21.04

It is now possible to register a traffic accident using a mobile phone

21.04

Nataliya Kuksa: Shame on you, Russia!

21.04

Russia shuts Baltic states' consulates in St. Petersburg, Pskov

21.04

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party increases lead

21.04

Economy minister: I will continue in office

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

21.04

Latvian Saeima: Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Ukrainian MPs in Estonia: Russian actions in Ukraine genocide

21.04

Riigikogu passes law banning symbols of aggression

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: