UK sends jets to guard Baltic airspace

F-35 Lightnings from RAF Marham.
F-35 Lightnings from RAF Marham. Source: NATO
Royal Air Force F-35 jets from the UK landed at Ämari Air Base on Monday to bolster NATO's Air Policing mission in Estonia.

The F-35 Lightnings from RAF Marham, UK joined jets from the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Netherlands Air Force who are taking part in air patrols over Eastern Europe.

"The F-35 is an incredibly capable and versatile aircraft. Operating alongside the Typhoons they are maintaining the integrity of the European airspace and contributing to the NATO Mission," said Group Captain Philip Marr, Station Commander, RAF Marham in a statement.

British Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen also greeted the planes as they arrived. He said the UK is "increasing deterrence and increasing reassurance to allies". 

The UK leads Estonia's eFP battlegroup and recently doubled its deployment of soldiers to 1,600.

Editor: Helen Wright

