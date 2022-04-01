Denmark plans to send 800 troops to Latvia

News
Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen with her Latvian counterpart Krišjānis Kariņš in Riga, March 31 2022.
Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen with her Latvian counterpart Krišjānis Kariņš in Riga, March 31 2022. Source: Office of the Prime Minister of Denmark.
News

Denmark is prepared to send 800 of its military personnel to Latvia, public broadcaster LSM reports.

As an alliance member, Denmark already contributes around 200 troops to the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup at Tapa, Estonia, and the Latvia announcement came during Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's visit to that country on Thursday, a day after she had been in Estonia, LSM's English-language portal reported.

During the press conference on Wednesday at Tapa, Estonia, Prime Minister Frederiksen said committing around 800 of her country's troops to the Baltic States, in addition to those already at Tapa, was "much more than an idea."

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš called the development: "A very important decision – it clearly shows the whole world and Putin's regime in Russia that NATO is united not only in words but also in deeds, strengthening each other."

Denmark needs approval from the Folketing, its parliament, before the deployment can go ahead.

Latvia's eFP Battlegroup is Canadian-led and contains troops from around 10 participating nations (see infogram below).

The battalion-strength Danish unit will arrive in Ādaži  as early as next month, and will contain a main force of combat soldiers from the Gardehus Regiment (Slagelse) consisting of an armored infantry company, a mechanized infantry company plus staff and various specialist groups.

The latest intake of Danish troops to serve in Estonia recently arrived at Tapa; Denmark has been contributing a unit to the U.K.-led battlegroup, which is now just over five years old, on alternating years.

Lithuania's eFP is German-led, while the U.S. heads up the battlegroup in Poland.

Map displaying the NATO battlegroups and their participating nations, across the alliance's eastern flank, as of March 16 2022. Source: NATO

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

Refugee Council wraps up scheduled evacuation buses from Ukrainian border

17:24

TalTech crowned women's basketball champions

17:01

Gallery: Belgium hands off Baltic Air Policing mission to France at Ämari

16:46

Market price of electricity to fall to €112 on Saturday

16:18

Kaupo Meiel: The funny thing about funny things

16:16

Denmark plans to send 800 troops to Latvia

16:06

Aimar Ventsel: The awakening of the 'good Russians'

15:40

Statistics Estonia: First 2021 census dataset to be released in June

15:37

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia Updated

15:14

State searching for additional accomodation for refugees

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.03

Estonia simplifies coronavirus travel rules from Friday

15:37

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia Updated

09:41

Government signs off on Yandex ban in Estonia

31.03

Halonen compares Baltics joining NATO to belonging to Soviet Union

08:28

Ukrainian citizen's spouse denied temporary protection at Estonian border

31.03

Mask rule will not be dropped this week

31.03

Refugees start moving out of Tallinn's hotels

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: