MFA urges Estonian residents to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

Estonian citizens and residents in Ukraine are being urged to leave the country as soon as possible after Russia's military attack on Thursday morning.

"We ask Estonian nationals currently in Ukraine to leave the country at the earliest opportunity and return to Estonia. Due to Russia's military action, we advise against any travel to Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"We urge all Estonian nationals in Ukraine to register their stay at the Reisi Targalt website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or call +372 5301999."

