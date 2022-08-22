Gallery: Järva County hosts debut Restoration of Independence Day air show

Paide air day at Nurmsi airfield, August 20 2022.
Restoration of Independence Day (Taasiseseisvumispäev) on Saturday was marked at the Nurmsi airfield, near Paide, Järva County, by an airshow, which was the first of its kind for the facility, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported.

The public were invited to learn about aviation tech and the Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi) in particular.

Pilot Jürgen Kiik told AK that: "We deal with the air force's M-28 Skytruck (pictured – ed.). This is our maritime surveillance aircraft, which we also use for transport sometimes."

Several thousand people are estimated to have attended the event, dubbed the Paide flight day, while the sunny conditions often meant having to shield their eyes while watching the skies.

While sports aviation activities were planned as well, the windy conditions prevented most of thiese from going ahead.

"Not even Stalin, nor the Russian state for that matter, could withstand these weather conditions,"Jaano Rässa, president of the air sports federation (Lennuspordi föderatsioon) told AK, adding that attempts would be made in future to make up for that.

The airfield at Nurmsi was the site of a large-scale U.S./U.K. airborne military drop in May last year, and a British Army exercise in March this year.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

