EDF officer: Russian forces in Ukraine to soon be bogged down logistically

News
Col. Mart Vendla.
Col. Mart Vendla. Source: Mil.ee
News

Russian forces engaged in the invasion of Ukraine are likely to face logistical headaches in the near future, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Colonel Mart Vendla says.

Col. Vendla said: "Logistically speaking, Russian Federation armed forces are facing interesting times. Maintaining such a large force in the field requires a great deal of logistical support. However, they are facing problems here. Wars are often won with the help of logistical support."

Russia is also transferring some of its forces southwards, in an effort to head off any potential Ukrainian counter-offensive, Col. Vendla added.

Nonetheless, no major developments have occurred in the past week and the main thrust remains in the direction of the Bakhmut-Siversk line, he added, at least over the next few days.

"For the next three to seven days, the focus will not change. Additional pressure will continue in the direction of Bahmut-Siversk," he said.

Significant recent events are the recent Ukrainian airstrike on the Saky airbase, in occupied Crimea, as well as a strike on an air base in Gomel, in Belarusian territory.

Of the former, Vendla said: "The attack has not led to any fundamental changes, although has inflicted hurt," putting the estimate at 10-12 planes destroyed on the ground.

The strike also: "Implies that e Russian Federation armed forces cannot be sure that they are impervious to Russian firepower, even in what they consider to be theie rear," he added.

As to the Gomel strike, Vendla said that: "There is no official information on the attack that took place near Gomel, in Belarus, as to what exactly was destroyed. This was an air base from which Russian forces have been operating. According to various sources, there have been losses in various types of equipment," said Vendla.

Vendla also pointed out the large losses of armor which the Russian military may struggle to replace, due to pre-war equipment having western and other foreign tech installed which is now sanctioned, and forcing the Russians to rely on taking out ageing military equipment from warehouses.

All told, Russian forces have lost more tanks than in the current inventory of the British and German armies combined, he added.

Russia is still building up a third army corps, he added, while three volunteer units are being recruited in the St. Petersburg area.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

ERR journalists performing own Civil War-era play this Saturday

17:02

Patent Office blocks 'Stenbock' name for new meat restaurant

16:37

Supreme Court of Estonia seeking new justice from next summer

16:21

Gallery: Slipknot perform in Tallinn, supported by Donetsk band Jinjer

15:51

EDF officer: Russian forces in Ukraine to soon be bogged down logistically

15:34

RKAS to announce new construction procurement for Viljandi Hospital complex

15:29

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

15:21

Opinion Festival starts in Paide, includes several science-focused panels

15:19

Estonia's quadruple sculls reach final in Munich

14:57

Ministry: Revenue from 2021 CO2 quota sales beats forecast, at €248 million

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

09:29

Estonia, Latvia withdrawing from China's 16+1 cooperation format Updated

11.08

Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region

08:33

Reinsalu on visa ban: Russian citizens cannot be differentiated from Putin

08:50

Tallinn mulling 'clean air zone' to ban old cars from city center

11.08

Russian natural gas supply to Latvia flows via Estonian territory

11.08

Reinsalu: Estonia to formally propose Russian EU visa ban this month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: