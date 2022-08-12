Pevkur: Estonia discussing new military support package for Ukraine

News
News

Estonia must continue to help Ukraine and a new comprehensive military support package is being discussed, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said following a meeting attended by 24 countries in Denmark on Thursday.

Led by Denmark and Great Britain in Copenhagen, with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksi Reznikov, the countries discussed ways to continue sending military aid to Ukraine.

After the meeting, Pevkur said Ukraine needs more military aid.

"Estonia's assistance to Ukraine has been significant, but we must not tire," he said adding he appreciated the Allies finding new ways to help the country.

"In the near future, we want to develop a comprehensive package of military support for Ukraine within the Government of the Republic. We must not forget that decisions to support Ukraine today also strengthen our security and take away Russia's power to act unpredictably in our region," the minister said.

Estonia has sent almost €245 million worth of military to Ukraine, which includes Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers and mortars.

Additionally, Estonia and Germany jointly donated a field hospital and medical supplies worth nearly €10 million to Ukraine.

Pevkur also met separately with the Ukrainian, Swedish and British defense ministers to discuss bilateral defense cooperation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Patent Office blocks 'Stenbock' name for new meat restaurant

16:37

Supreme Court of Estonia seeking new justice from next summer

16:21

Gallery: Slipknot perform in Tallinn, supported by Donetsk band Jinjer

15:51

EDF officer: Russian forces in Ukraine to soon be bogged down logistically

15:34

RKAS to announce new construction procurement for Viljandi Hospital complex

15:29

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

15:21

Opinion Festival starts in Paide, includes several science-focused panels

15:19

Estonia's quadruple sculls reach final in Munich

14:57

Ministry: Revenue from 2021 CO2 quota sales beats forecast, at €248 million

14:19

Nasdaq Tallinn chief: Situation continues to improve

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

09:29

Estonia, Latvia withdrawing from China's 16+1 cooperation format Updated

11.08

Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region

08:33

Reinsalu on visa ban: Russian citizens cannot be differentiated from Putin

08:50

Tallinn mulling 'clean air zone' to ban old cars from city center

11.08

Russian natural gas supply to Latvia flows via Estonian territory

11.08

Reinsalu: Estonia to formally propose Russian EU visa ban this month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: