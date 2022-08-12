Pevkur: Estonia discussing new military support package for Ukraine

Estonia must continue to help Ukraine and a new comprehensive military support package is being discussed, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said following a meeting attended by 24 countries in Denmark on Thursday.

Led by Denmark and Great Britain in Copenhagen, with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksi Reznikov, the countries discussed ways to continue sending military aid to Ukraine.

After the meeting, Pevkur said Ukraine needs more military aid.

"Estonia's assistance to Ukraine has been significant, but we must not tire," he said adding he appreciated the Allies finding new ways to help the country.

"In the near future, we want to develop a comprehensive package of military support for Ukraine within the Government of the Republic. We must not forget that decisions to support Ukraine today also strengthen our security and take away Russia's power to act unpredictably in our region," the minister said.

Estonia has sent almost €245 million worth of military to Ukraine, which includes Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers and mortars.

Additionally, Estonia and Germany jointly donated a field hospital and medical supplies worth nearly €10 million to Ukraine.

Pevkur also met separately with the Ukrainian, Swedish and British defense ministers to discuss bilateral defense cooperation.



