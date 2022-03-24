Daily: Brit troops rehearse airborne equipment drop

A British military exercise in Järva County on Wednesday rehearsed an equipment drop, regional daily Järva Teataja reports.

The exercise involved an Airbus A400M Atlas transport aircraft in Royal Air Force (RAF) service, which had specially flown from the U.K. to take part in the exercise, Järva Teataja says (link in Estonian).

The joint British Army/RAF exercise also involved the personnel from 1st Battalion, The Royal Welsh, based at Tapa, Lääne Viru County.

The Royal Welsh took up defensive positions at the Nurmsi airfield early on the Wednesday morning, securing the area ahead of the equipment parachute drop.

The exercise had been planned some time ago and is not related to events surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Järva Teataja reports.

Last May, Nurmsi was the scene of a large-scale nighttime personnel drop, involving both the 82nd US Airborne Division and Britain's Parachute Regiment, part of Exercise Swift Response that was ongoing at the time.

The RAF has also in the past held the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission rotation based at Ämari, most recently in 2019.

The original Järva Teataja piece (in Estonian, with video) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!