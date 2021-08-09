Lawyers for Mailis Reps haven't examined her investigation file yet

At the end of last working week, the Prosecutor's Office submitted a pre-trial investigation file to Mailis Reps and her lawyers. Reps is suspected of embezzlement, but her defense counsel still need to study her case-file in detail.

Paul Keres, one of the lawyers for Mailis Reps, told ERR that the prosecutor's office submitted the file at the end of the working week and he has not yet had time to examine it in more detail.

Keres said lawyers would sit down in the near future to read the file in detail.

The Secretary General of the Center Party Andre Hanimägi told ERR that to his knowledge, no one from the Center Party had read the contents of the file and he could not comment on the information there.

ERR was unable to get in touch with Reps at the time of writing.

Background

The prosecutor's office submitted an investigation file to Reps and her lawyers last Friday after the end of the pre-trial investigation. Reps' lawyers now have the opportunity to make their own applications, and then the prosecutor's office decides whether to go to court.

If the case is taken to court, Reps will also be deprived of her parliamentary immunity.

On February 19, the former Minister of Education was officially suspected of embezzlement, activities which allegedly included taking home a coffee-making machine purchased for the ministry, and using the ministry's car on a family trip to Croatia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!