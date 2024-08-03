Metsküla elementary school needs funds despite soon operating privately

A rural school once threatened with closure still requires around €70,000 to remain afloat.

Metsküla elementary school in Lääne County is embarking on its inaugural year as a private institution.

According to the school principal Pille Kaisel, the transition brings great relief but also significant funding challenges.

She said: "Compared with last year, when officially speaking we didn't have a school at all, it is a great relief that everything is now in compliance with the law."

"But the funding issue remains just as significant, at least initially, as the state will not start funding new private schools until the new calendar year. We need to manage on our own from September to December, which requires about €70,000, of which we are still short by about €20,000 - a considerable sum," Kaisel went on.

While a private school, the school's planned fees might seem appealing.

The tuition fee for the new private school is planned to be €50 per month. "€50 per month seems reasonable, although it doesn't cover all expenses, so we will still need to rely on generous donors," Kaisel said, noting in rural areas, high fees could not be charged realistically speaking.

In any case, converting to a private school was their only option left, Kaisel said.

"Last year's 'underground school' was not our goal, but a desperate emergency measure to keep the school going in a hopeless situation. Continuing like that was unthinkable," she went on, adding the license to establish a private educational facility was issued in spring.

The "underground school" refers to the academic year in which many pupils were taught from home or on an informal basis, by teachers.

From January, the school will start receiving state educational support to be put towards teachers' salaries, textbooks, workbooks, food costs, and teacher training expenses.

"Then things will get much brighter, as the school operator will only need to cover the ongoing operating costs," Kaisel added.

Kaisel said that funds from a spring charity concert and donors have been helpful. "The spring event left us with a substantial nest egg, which is now useful. Many kind people have also made donations over the summer, which has been a great help:"

The school has 34-35 students across six grades enrolled for the next academic year, a 60-year high, the principal added, but also about the maximum the small schoolhouse can accommodate.

Kaisel added that the school has five to six teachers across four full-time positions, ensuring all subjects are covered.

In any case, the school building will need extending, which again will require funds, Kaisel said.

Despite winning school of the year 2023, the Metsküla school had been closed ahead of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Like most schools in Estonia, it had been run by the local municipality and was one of several such rural schools facing closure due to low attendances.

--

