Opposition MP: No subsidy for Tootsi wind farm would be better for consumer

BNS
Tootsi wind farm property.
Tootsi wind farm property. Source: ERR
State-owned energy group Eesti Energia relinquishing renewable energy support for the Tootsi wind farm would mean consumers having to pay €288 million less in renewable energy fees over a period of 12 years, Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Lauri Läänemets says.

The parliament is scheduled to discuss an SDE bill on Monday that is aimed at preventing an increase in the price of electricity for consumers, spokespeople for opposition party said.

The bill proposes that the government oblige Eesti Energia not to apply for the high renewable energy support for the still-to-be-built Tootsi wind farm in accordance with the current renewable energy support arrangement.

"A step like this would have a direct effect on people's electricity bills in the near future. I very much hope that the Riigikogu chamber will support our initiative," Läänemets, head of the Riigikogu renewable energy support group, said.

"Forgoing the fee would have many times the effect on electricity bills than the lowering of the electricity excise duty undertaken as a crisis measure of late," the MP said.

Läänemets described the fact that the production of renewable energy is being supported by means of reverse auctions in Estonia already for the fourth year in a row as speaking in favor of the change put forward by SDE.

"In addition, the production of wind energy is possible without support now. Hence our proposal is altogether fair both towards consumers as well as other electricity producers," Läänemets added. 

Editor: Marcus Turovski

eesti energiasdelauri läänemetstootsi wind farmelectricity prices
