Eesti Energia CEO: A group in Estonia is working against new wind farms

There is an influential group of businessmen in Estonia working to ensure that no new wind farms are built as it would reduce the amount of subsidies paid to them, said Hando Sutter, CEO of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia.

"Some group has done very targeted work to ensure that these wind farms aren't built," Sutter said in an interview with daily Postimees (link in Estonian), in response to the comment that not a single new wind farm has been built in Estonia in the past seven years.

"The reason is simple: each wind farm would have encroached on their territory," he explained. "We have had a support scheme in place according to which a glass ceiling of 600 gigawatt-hours is in place to protect consumers, and this is actually already full, and each new wind farm would thin this out."

According to the CEO, all efforts to build new wind farms have been successfully warded off, which means that even the saga of the construction of Tootsi wind farm, the property for which was sold at auction to Eesti Energia last month for €51.5 million, may not yet be over, as the same group of people continues to seek ways to halt the process.

