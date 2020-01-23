ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Enefit Green wants to build ten-turbine wind farm in Saarde Municipality ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Visualization of proposed wind farm as seen from Valga-Uulu Highway heading toward Kilingi-Nõmme.
Visualization of proposed wind farm as seen from Valga-Uulu Highway heading toward Kilingi-Nõmme. Source: Eesti Energia
News

Eesti Energia renewable energy subsidiary Enefit Green submitted an application for a development plan to Pärnu County's Saarde Municipality this week for the launching of an environmental impact analysis and in order to determine whether it would be possible to build a wind farm with up to ten turbines and a capacity of 70 megawatts near Ristiküla.

"We have spent years investigating opportunities for the construction of new wind farms in Estonia, and our analysis indicated that Saarde Municipality is a location with great wind potential," Enefit Green board chairman Aavo Kärmas said in a press release. "The next step is the environmental impact analysis, which will now determine whether and how the construction of a wind farm in Saarde Municipality would be possible."

Enefit Green is planning on building a wind farm with up to ten wind turbines in Saarde Municipality, which would be located at least one kilometer away from residential buildings and in forest.

According to Kärmas, there is a growing preference globally of establishing wind farms in marine or forested areas, as such wind farms are the least disruptive for people.

"While an offshore wind farm is far enough from the living environment, the forest will mask and dampen the noise from the wind farm, which is already quite minimal," he explained. "For wind farms developed in forested areas, we have followed the examples of Finland and Germany, where several have been established in recent years."

The board chairman also stressed that the company will cooperate closely with the municipality throughout the wind farm project process.

"We realize that all major infrastructure projects need the support of locals, so we are open to sharing information about the project on an ongoing basis," he said. "At the same time, the environmental impact assessment will offer many opportunities for local people to express their opinions."

Kärmas said that it is positive that Saarde municipal leaders already see the wind farm as an opportunity to revive the local economy. "The local business environment would also benefit from this wind farm, as the possibility of a direct electricity connection would provide a significant competitive advantage to those industrial companies establishing production near the wind farm," he added.

The planned capacity of the wind farm, scheduled to be completed in 2025, is up to 70 megawatts. The last major wind farms to be built in Estonia — in Paldiski and in the ash fields outside of Narva — were completed in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Several projects in the works

Enefit Green and Eesti Energia currently have three wind farm development projects currently in different stages in Estonia  — offshore wind farms in Northwestern Estonia and on the Gulf of Riga, as well as a wind farm of up to 30 wind turbines in Lääne County's Lääne-Nigula Municipality. Eesti Energia also wants to continue building Tootsi Wind Farm, should it succeed in acquiring the property in the auction thereof.

At the same time, Enefit Green is also developing wind farms in Lithuania, where the development portfolio currently includes three wind farm projects with a total capacity of 350 megawatts.

According to Kärmas, Enefit Green is working on the basis of Eesti Energia's strategy to find new opportunities to increase renewable energy as the cleanest form of energy production in the Eesti Energia group portfolio. Eesti Energia's goal is to produce 45 percent of electricity from renewable and alternative sources by 2023 already.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

renewable energywind farmsenefit greensaarde municipality
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:46

Tallinn's Porto Franco development postpones opening until 2021

14:31

EKRE plans to submit new pharmacy reform bill

14:12

Tartu mayor: Center Party's fight over power started getting disruptive

13:44

Third of Estonia could face temporary internet outages Thursday afternoon

13:40

Influenza cases increased by a third last week

13:16

Government give go-ahead to BALTNET NATO air security ratification

12:42

Liivalaia business quarter waiting for permits to begin building work

11:58

Estonia seeking seven foreign business advisers in Europe, Asia and Africa

11:32

Elron announces procurement for new trains

11:02

Spring in January: Maple sap ready to drink several months early

10:43

City, municipal government may choose name for baby parents forget to name

10:26

Enefit Green wants to build ten-turbine wind farm in Saarde Municipality

10:07

Kontaveit through to Australian Open third round

10:05

Estonia ranks 18th in Transparency International's corruption index

09:42

Parties in Tartu coalition talks agree not to raise kindergarten fees

09:21

Hundimägi: Kranich's criticism of Äripäev unfounded

09:04

Party ratings: Estonia 200 support at year high

08:50

Competition watchdog wants to look into bus stations' activities

08:17

Interview: Äripäev corruption charges fiction, says former Eesti Loto head

08:05

Gallery: New lights illuminate Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: