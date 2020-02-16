Warm winter helps Enefit Green set new renewable energy production record

The amount of electricity generated last month can be distributed to cover the average usage of more than 55,000, the company said.

Most of the production came from the company's wind farms, which produced 147.5 gigawatt-hours of electricity.

"This year's winter has been exceptionally warm. The weather has been favorable for us at just the right time. Our work to ensure the reliability of the wind turbines has been consistent and we have achieved a close result," said Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of Enefit Green.

In addition to the wind turbines, the record production level was also reached with the help of the company's solar parks in Estonia and Poland, power plants in Iru, Paide, Valka and Broceni, the Keila-Joa hydroelectric power plant and the Ruhnu renewable energy solution, in total amounting to approximately 17.5 gigawatt hours.

Eesti Energia's strategic goal is to produce 45 percent of its electricity from renewable and alternative sources by 2023.

Enefit Green is a renewable energy company belonging to the Eesti Energia Group, which has 20 wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, four cogeneration plants in Irus, Paide, Valka and Broceni, one hydroelectric power station in Keila-Joal, 36 solar power plants in Estonia and Poland and pellet plants in Latvia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!