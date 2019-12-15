Renewable energy production increased in November

Enefit Green, the renewable energy arm of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, produced 94 gigawatt-hours of electricity in November, which is 15 percent more than in October of this year and 20 percent more than in November 2018.

Enefit Green's wind farms in Estonia accounted for over half of the wind energy, generating a total of 49 gigawatt-hours of electricity, while 45 gigawatt-hours came from wind farms in Lithuania. Compared with the year before, it was namely Lithuanian wind farms that saw a big leap in production numbers, with electricity production increasing by nearly a third, Eesti Energia said.

All in all, Enefit Green produced 109 gigawatt-hours of electricity in November, included in which are the production volumes of Iru, Paide, Valka and Broceni power plants, the Keila-Joa hydroelectric plant, Ruhnu renewable energy solution and the solar power plants in Estonia and Poland.

By way of comparison, 109 gigawatt-hours of electricity is enough for approximately 36,500 average-consumption households for a year.

CEO of Enefit Green Aavo Karmas said that excellent wind conditions in November are behind the increase in production volume as a stronger and more stable wind than average blew during the month.

"Both November and December are usually windy months. This year, however, the wind has blown even stronger than expected, and we can only rejoice over this. In addition, we are working consistently to ensure the reliability of our production units. Thanks to this, Enefit Green's wind farms already have a high level of reliability that allows them to get the most out of good wind conditions," Karmas added.

Wind conditions in December have also already favored the wind farms' work. In the first week of this month alone, Enefit Green's wind farms have produced over 38 gigawatt-hours of electricity, which makes up 40 percent of the total production in November.

Enefit Green is a renewable energy company owned by Eesti Energia. In addition to its wind farms, the company also owns power plants in Iru, Paide, Valka and Broceni, a hydroelectric power plant in Keila-Joa, 36 solar power plants in Estonia and Poland, and a pellet factory in Latvia.

