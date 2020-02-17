Storms bring island ferry cancellations Sunday evening, Monday

Ferry services between the island of Hiiumaa and the mainland were disrupted by storm conditions which brought wind speeds as high as 27 meters per second Sunday evening, according to current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The 5.15 p.m. service from Rohuküla on the mainland, and the simultaneous ferry going in the opposite journey from Heltermaa (Hiiumaa) were canceled, following a storm warning issued Sunday by the state weather service (Riigiilmateenistus).

Wind speeds in gusts of up to 22-27 meters per second in coastal areas, and 15-20 meters per second inland, were reported by the weather service; the storm is an offshoot of Storm Dennis currently affecting northwestern Europe and which has claimed a reported two lives in the U.K.

The disruptions to ferry services are likely to continue through Monday.

The ferry information site (in Estonian) is here, and information is also available on 6 181 310.

The rescue board (Päästeamet) notes that the high winds can cause power cuts and tree falls, in addition to shipping disruption.

As reported on ERR News, Monday morning saw close to 5,000 households without power, due to the storm.

The Rescue Board has also issued the following storm-related advice.

Stay indoors if possible and keep pets indoors.

Ensure stocks of food and drinking water are at hand.

Keep mobile phones fully charged

Avoid using a vehicle unless absolutely necessary, in which case keep a full tank of fuel.

Be aware of possible falling trees, branches etc. on the roads.

In particularly heavy rain and wind squalls, pull over to the roadside and sit it out with the hazard warning lights on.

Check up on the elderly and other vulnerable people in the community.

Listen to radio weather updates; obtain a battery-powered radio in case of car battery/household power failure.

One person who noted the high winds and large waves during Sunday was Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, who was on Hiiumaa and who noted on his social media account that: "When the sea is seal-gray, then it's a good time to be thinking."

