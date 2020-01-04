Storm warning issued for western islands and coast

A level one storm warning was issued on Saturday for the western islands and coast by the Estonian Weather Service.

The service wrote on their website: "Strong wind may cause power outages, break the trees, and disturb shipping."

Wind on the islands and coast could reach 12-14 m/s, with gusts of up to 23 m/s, in the afternoon.

A level one warning (yellow) specifies the weather is potentially dangerous. You should be attentive if you intend to practice outdoor activities. Keep yourself informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions.

Up to date information can be found on the Estonian Weather Service website here in English, Estonian, and Russian.

