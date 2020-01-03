Weather service issues storm warning

The Estonian Weather Service is forecasting a level one and level two storm on Friday, which is predicted to hit the western islands hardest.

On the mainland a south-west wind with speeds of up to 15–20 m / s is expected, on the islands and coasts there will be an average wind of 14–18 m / s, with gusts of up to 25 m / s.

The service posted that "strong wind may cause power outages, break the trees and disturb shipping" on its website.

A level one warning (yellow) specifies the weather is potentially dangerous. You should be attentive if you intend to practice outdoor activities. Keep yourself informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions.

A Level two warning (orange) defines the weather as dangerous. Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Keep vigilant and informed about the weather forecast. You should be aware of the risks and follow any advice given by the authorities.

Up to date information can be found on the Estonian Weather Service website here in English, Estonian, and Russian.

The weather service issued a storm warning on January 3. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

