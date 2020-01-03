ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Weather service issues storm warning ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Storm damage in Saaremaa. December 18, 2019.
Storm damage in Saaremaa. December 18, 2019. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

The Estonian Weather Service is forecasting a level one and level two storm on Friday, which is predicted to hit the western islands hardest.

On the mainland a south-west wind with speeds of up to 15–20 m / s is expected, on the islands and coasts there will be an average wind of 14–18 m / s, with gusts of up to 25 m / s. 

The service posted that "strong wind may cause power outages, break the trees and disturb shipping" on its website.

A level one warning (yellow) specifies the weather is potentially dangerous. You should be attentive if you intend to practice outdoor activities. Keep yourself informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions.

A Level two warning (orange) defines the weather as dangerous. Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Keep vigilant and informed about the weather forecast. You should be aware of the risks and follow any advice given by the authorities.

Up to date information can be found on the Estonian Weather Service website here in English, Estonian, and Russian.

The weather service issued a storm warning on January 3. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

storm warning
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:21

Margus Arm appointed state information system chief at RIA

17:46

Employment of over 300 foreign nationals registered in Saare County

17:09

Tallinn Airport 2019 passenger numbers up 9 percent on year

16:42

What the papers say: Will US missile strike greenlight fuel price hikes?

16:30

Weather service issues storm warning

16:12

Bat named Estonia's 2020 animal of the year

16:01

Sakkov: Full-blown war between Iran and USA in neither country's interests

15:49

SK ID Solutions pays penalty to LHV for disruptions in Mobile-ID service

15:35

Foreign minister: We want to reduce the tension between US and Iran

15:16

Analysis: What happened at Postimees and its effect on the media in Estonia

15:03

Kaia Iva leaves Isamaa over pension reform

14:51

Tallink carried record 9.8 million passengers in 2019

14:28

Gallery: War of Independence ceasefire ceremonies in Tallinn and Haapsalu

14:15

Prime minister of Finland to visit Estonia next week

13:58

Statistics: Industrial production and exports fell in November

13:48

Eckerö line cancels Friday afternoon Tallinn-Helsinki ferry

13:25

Spring flowers blooming in Põlva County

13:02

Luik: We stand with the US, Americans are defending their diplomats

12:49

Gallery: Estonian soldiers build saunas at UN bases in Mali

12:34

Gallery: President attends War of Independence ceasefire ceremony in Narva

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: