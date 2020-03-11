Horror film-inspired scarf competition takes place in Haapsalu

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" went to see the winning design on Tuesday and which patterns caused the most fear and excitement.

The author of the winning work was Ülle Ainsoo. Her design is titled "There are things in the night" and features spiders and skulls. The author herself wasn't there but this didn't stop her from winning the competition.

Haapsalu Lace Center's hostess Mirje Sims said: "The jury described the competition as something scarily fantastic and fantastically scary. The skulls and spiders which have been knitted in very effectively characterise the festival the best."

Member of the local handicraft association Kaidi-Kätlyn Reimann also sent her patter "Spiders invading the city of Haapsalu" to the competition. She did not win but the simple joy of taking par was important to her.

"Because the motif best related to horror films is a spider for me, I knew I wanted to make spiders and because that festival is taking place in Haapsalu, I tried to unite these two motifs and because there have been so many buttons in Haapsalu's scarves, my spider is made of buttons," Reimann explained.

