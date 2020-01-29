ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Population of Haapsalu decreased in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

The population of two larger municipalities in Lääne County, Haapsalu and Lääne-Nigula, decreased last year.

The change of law that came into effect last year deleted all people whose place of residence was written only with the accuracy of a city or rural municipality.

The mayor of Haapsalu, Urmas Sukles, says a couple of hundred people were lost because of this change to the law. The population decreased by 256 to 13,174 people. 

"We have calculated here that one resident, whether they are a pensioner, a child or a worker, brings in an average of €600 to the city so 200 times 600 is somewhere around €120,000, so for the city budget it is a loss," said Sukles told ERR.

The population of Lääne-Nigula fell by 42 to 7,153. Municipality mayor Mikk Lõhmus said this was partly due to the relocation of the residents of Koluvere Special Care Home. However, he said the overall picture is positive and the population in many rural municipalities is stable or even growing.

Lõhmus told ERR: "What is especially gratifying is that the Martna region, which has been the main driver of the decline in the population of Lääne County for decades, remained at zero last year. In the outskirts of Rõude and Kasari, the population even grew, so this stabilization of the Martna region has been very positive."

Lõhmus said this is primarily due to people who work in the city but want to buy affordable living space. Sukles believes that the reconstruction of Haapsalu railway would help to increase the population.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

haapsalu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:11

Mart Raudsaar named new Postimees editor-in-chief

11:03

Lack of snow jeopardizes this year's WRC Rally Sweden

10:35

'Suud puhtaks' talks China's influence on Estonia

10:15

Government starts preparing for Estonia's Arctic Council observer bid

09:46

Reform leader: We'll use every means possible to halt pension reform mess

09:22

Number of visas stable, e-resident queries down

08:47

Anett Kontaveit out of Australian Open

08:27

Population of Haapsalu decreased in 2019

28.01

Opposition leaders hit out at government pension reform bill ahead of vote

28.01

Tallinn's municipal police say Bolt not checking drivers' vehicle cards

28.01

Opinion: Kersti Kaljulaid has sustained value of state awards

28.01

Salmonellosis hit egg production and flooded the market with foreign goods

28.01

Lennart Meri's Mercedes reaches Estonian National Museum

28.01

Government misses deadline for new Estonia ferry investigation decision

28.01

First Estonian to reach South Pole on skis recognized in state honors list

28.01

Government plans 5G connection in larger cities by 2023

28.01

US sports academy names Kelly Sildaru athlete of the year

28.01

Three ERR staff honored in annual state decorations

28.01

President Kersti Kaljulaid makes first ever digital signature in Antarctica

28.01

Riigikogu passes amendments to allow children to acquire citizenship

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: