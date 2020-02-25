ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Tramline could be built in Haapsalu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Haapsalu old town.
Haapsalu old town. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Haapsalu and Rohuküla could be connected by a tram line that would serve as a continuation of the Läänemaa Electric Railway.

Deputy mayor of Haapsalu Helen Rammu said there are ongoing discussions about a building a connection between Haapsalu and the port town which could be a smaller trainline or an electric tram, Lääne Elu wrote.

She added that if this idea were introduced, a smaller train could also travel between Rohuküla and Uuemõisa or Taebla.

The design of the future Haapsalu-Rohuküla section of the railway will be complicated, as it will have to deal with the transfer of land and many other issues, the paper wrote.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

haapsalutram
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:58

Estonian defense companies represented at Abu Dhabi trade fair

16:43

Media union wants 18+ signs on erotic and videos with adult themes

16:21

Opposition MPs hail Riigikogu vote down of EKRE pharmacy bill

15:54

Snow expected to fall in coming days

15:38

ICT cluster developing platform for automated business transactions

15:23

Miss Rapla County competition sees evening gown round shown on ETV

14:52

SEB Bank: Online purchases grow over 50 percent, 2017-2019

14:36

Ministry of Culture wants to change name of Old Town Theater

14:12

Mart Helme raises police chief monthly salary to €6,000

13:53

Masked defense unit participates in independence parade for first time

13:27

Storm damages trees and coastline in Pärnu County

13:10

EKRE's pharmacy reform bill rejected by Riigikogu

12:39

Winter swimmers celebrated Estonia's anniversary with mass bathing

12:19

EDF personnel in Mali celebrate Independence Day

11:51

Paper: Tramline could be built in Haapsalu

11:36

Burj Khalifa lit-up in blue, black and white for Estonian independence day

11:12

Pharmacy magnate urges Riigikogu to stand up for business freedoms

10:54

Independence day divers take Estonian flag to bottom of a lake

10:27

Survey: Support for Ratas and Center falls in Ida-Viru County

10:04

Toyota team boss: I forgave Tänak long ago

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: