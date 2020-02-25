Paper: Tramline could be built in Haapsalu

Haapsalu and Rohuküla could be connected by a tram line that would serve as a continuation of the Läänemaa Electric Railway.

Deputy mayor of Haapsalu Helen Rammu said there are ongoing discussions about a building a connection between Haapsalu and the port town which could be a smaller trainline or an electric tram, Lääne Elu wrote.

She added that if this idea were introduced, a smaller train could also travel between Rohuküla and Uuemõisa or Taebla.

The design of the future Haapsalu-Rohuküla section of the railway will be complicated, as it will have to deal with the transfer of land and many other issues, the paper wrote.

