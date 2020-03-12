ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
New Estonian film 'Rain' premiere postponed due to coronavirus

Culture
Janno Jürgens' Rain.
The premiere of director Janno Jürgens' first full-length debut feature film "Rain" has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The new date of the premiere hasn't been set yet.

"We are aware of the recommendations by the Health Board and, seeing what is happening at the moment, we want to postpone the premiere to a more safe time," the producer of the film Kristjan Rütsep said, according to ERR's culture portal.

"Rain" is a story about love between brothers, finding oneself, caring and hating, falling in love and everything that being human being entails. The cast includesIndrek Ojari, Marcus Borkmann, Rein Oja, Laine Mägi, Ivo Uukkivi, Meelis Rämmeld and Magdalena Poplawska (Poland).

Editor: Roberta Vaino

janno jürgenscoronavirus in estoniakristjan rütsep
